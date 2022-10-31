ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue.

Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot wound. The shooting victim later died from their injuries.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating. The area is currently closed to traffic.