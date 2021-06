NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The pandemic caused historically low inmate populations in New Mexico prisons. A spokesperson from the Department of Corrections confirmed that they’re currently at a 74% occupancy. Before the pandemic, the department was at an all-time high of 87% occupancy.

In April, an executive order required the corrections department to lower the prison population, meaning early release for some inmates. As of last week, 532 inmates were released under that order.