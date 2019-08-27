Court records show violent past of suspected Hobbs shooter

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 has learned the teenager suspected in the shooting deaths of three people at a Hobbs house party could have already been in jail at the time of the murders.

New court documents reveal prosecutors handling 19-year-old Bishops Henderson’s cases repeatedly tried to have his probation revoked. Henderson’s juvenile criminal record, laid out in a motion for preventative detention, reveals some of the teenager’s violent past that happened before he was suspected of killing three people and seriously hurting four more.

“You can feel the depression in the city, honestly. No one is in a great mood. I’ve been up since last night talking to family and making sure my family wasn’t at the party,” said Jordan Hodge, a friend of one of the victims.

Just after midnight on Sunday, Hobbs police got a call reporting shots fired at a loud party. Police say they got a tip Henderson was involved. He was later arrested for aggravated battery, and police say he could face additional charges.

New court documents reveal Henderson was planning on running away to Dallas and that he has a substantial juvenile record. The documents say Henderson had been charged for commercial burglary, battery, and taking a stolen handgun to his school.

It also says an attorney filed three petitions to revoke Henderson’s probation, meaning a judge could’ve locked Henderson back up until he was 21. KRQE News 13 tried to find out why the petitions were all denied, but the courthouse was closed for the day.

Kalil Carter, 18, Kristal Avena, 24, both of Hobbs, and Lamar Lee Kane Jr., 22, of Washington DC, were all killed Sunday night. Documents say, witnesses reported Henderson shooting one of the surviving victims directly in the face, without provocation.

As of now, Henderson is not charged with murder. The state is fighting to keep Henderson locked up until trial, saying he is a danger to society. There is a hearing scheduled later this week.