Court records show suspect in August shooting was heavily armed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal prosecutors say the man involved in a shootout with police off Juan Tabo last month was ready for quite the firefight, armed with six clips of ammunition.

Albuquerque Police say James Ramirez and another man had robbed a Manzano High School student off Central and Juan Tabo earlier that morning. When officers caught up with them farther north near Dutch Bros. Coffee, they say Ramirez opened fire. Three APD officers were shot, another was hurt by shrapnel. The gunfight lasted several minutes.

A federal grand jury indicted Ramirez for being a felon in possession of a gun and court records show he had a Glock, six magazines and 53 rounds of ammo. One of the officers shot talked earlier this month about that day. The district attorney dismissed the state charges for now so federal prosecution can move forward.