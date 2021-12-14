Court orders competency evaluation for passenger accused of crashing Greyhound bus

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is looking into the competency of a Greyhound passenger accused of grabbing the steering wheel and crashing a bus. Investigators say last week, Leroy Maass first got into a fight with his brother, then jumped a Plexiglass barrier and took hold of the wheel. The bus was going about 60 mph near downtown Albuquerque.

The bus ended up hitting a concrete barrier and a fence before stopping in a field, leaving the driver with a broken femur. On Monday, a judge ordered an evaluation of Maass’ competency before deciding whether to keep him in jail until trial. He will stay behind bars during the evaluation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES