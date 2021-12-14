Court orders competency evaluation for passenger accused of crashing Greyhound bus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state is looking into the competency of a Greyhound passenger accused of grabbing the steering wheel and crashing a bus. Investigators say last week, Leroy Maass first got into a fight with his brother, then jumped a Plexiglass barrier and took hold of the wheel. The bus was going about 60 mph near downtown Albuquerque.

The bus ended up hitting a concrete barrier and a fence before stopping in a field, leaving the driver with a broken femur. On Monday, a judge ordered an evaluation of Maass’ competency before deciding whether to keep him in jail until trial. He will stay behind bars during the evaluation.