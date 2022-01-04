Court documents: Teen suspect in NYE shooting says he thought gun was not loaded

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico teen who shot and killed a 17-year-old at a New Year’s Eve Party may have thought a gun was unloaded. New Mexico State Police arrested 18-year-old Joaquin Sanchez on Sunday.
Court documents say the teens were drinking at Sanchez’s home in Ribera in San Miguel County. At one point, Sanchez got irritated with trash being thrown on the floor and pulled a rifle. Police say Sanchez claimed it was unloaded and pointed it at Vigil and he was shot. Investigators say witnesses provided statements supporting Sanchez’s side of the story. He’s been charged with second-degree murder.