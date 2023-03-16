ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bryant Begaye is no stranger to law enforcement, as one might see from his six mugshots between 2009 and 2021. Once again, he’s back on police radar.

Between June and October of 2022, police believe Begaye has targeted Sportsman’s Warehouse several times and Costco stores citywide.

According to a criminal complaint, Begaye and an accomplice shoplifted from the Sportsman’s Warehouse near Montaño and I-25, stealing bear spray and pepper spray while brandishing a knife.

Following that incident, police claimed they walked across the street to Costco and stole more than $1,500 worth of merchandise. When an employee confronted the pair, Begaye allegedly said, “I don’t care about my record. I have mace, and I’ll use it.” After that, documents reported Begaye tried to spray the mace at the employee, but it shot backwards toward his own face. The pair is accused of taking off in a vehicle with all of the stolen items.

“We have used words like the ‘worst of the worst,’ or ‘most prolific offenders,’ someone who is continuing their path,” Commander Aaron Jones with the Albuquerque Police Department explained Begaye is the perfect example of who their Organized Crime Unit is targeting. “This is, by far, not someone that’s stealing to feed their family. This is something where violence is escalating and multiple locations are being victimized by these individuals.”

Jones said, while cracking down on shoplifting is a department and citywide effort, people like Begaye are high priority based on the lengths he’s willing to go.

“Where retail crime and violence meet – where those two cross, that’s really the individuals that are at the highest risk.”

As of March 13, Begaye’s been charged with shoplifting, aggravated assault, and battery. There is a warrant out for his arrest.