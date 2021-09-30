Court documents reveal alleged motive for murder suspect arrested in Chaves Co.

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Court documents reveal an alleged motive for the murder by a former airman who was captured in New Mexico. Kionne Lewis is accused of shooting Travae Jackson multiple times Monday morning in her apartment in Midland, Texas, killing her.

Lewis is also accused of shooting and injuring one of Travae’s friends before fleeing to Chaves County where he was caught the next morning. According to the arrest warrant, Jackson had a restraining order against Lewis. The morning of the murder, a friend got a text from Travae’s phone asking him to come over with videos of her and Lewis arguing, in one of them, Travae asked Lewis if he was going to murder her and Lewis was pointing a rifle at her.

When the friend got to the apartment, he says Lewis came out pointing a rifle at him and when he tried to flee, started shooting at him. Lewis’ brother says he told him he had gone mental and let a girl get to him. Lewis is now facing a capital murder charge.