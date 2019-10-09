Court documents: New Mexico man shot infant, sought to kill child’s mother

(KRQE)- The New Mexico man facing charges for shooting an 8-month old baby is facing new charges as he’s accused of threatening to kill witnesses in the case. Court documents show he also admitted to the shooting.

Last December, the girl was shot in a hotel room in Gallup last December. Initially, Tyrell Bitsilly and the child’s mother stated the girl’s three-year-old’s brother shot the girl in the face.

New court documents say Bitsilly told another man the gun was in his pocket and accidentally went off, shooting the girl. Bitsilly is now charged with attempted murder.

Court documents state Bitsilly plotted to kill the girl’s mother and a paramedic at the scene as he was worried they would testify against him.