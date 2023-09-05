ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing numerous charges in Roswell after getting into an argument over cutting hair and shooting into a crowd at a birthday party, according to court documents.

Joshua Padilla is charged with two counts of aggravated battery (deadly weapon), two counts of aggravated assault (deadly weapon), and shooting at a dwelling or occupier building (death or greater bodily harm).

Court documents state the shooting happened on Sunday at a home on East Hendricks Street. Padilla reportedly got into an argument with another barber and then left the party. He returned later and opened fire, hitting two people, according to court documents.