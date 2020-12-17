Couple steal tools from northwest Albuquerque Home Depot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are searching for a couple who shoplifted from a Home Depot at gunpoint near Cottonwood Mall. Police say on Nov. 19, the two loaded up a shopping cart with Milwaukee tools and walked to the exit. Before they left, police say the man pointed a gun at employees and walked out. The two then drove off in a silver car with an unknown license plate number.

Police say the duo has been spotted at several other stores in the city. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers 505-843-STOP. The public can also submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com/531.

