ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple in a car in the middle of the night was making one bad decision after another. Those bad decisions lead to a car in an irrigation ditch and a couple of taser deployments.

A Toyota vanished into the night on a dirt road in the South Valley. The car would turn up moments later in an irrigation ditch where the driver ditched his date, leaving her behind while he makes a run for it.

Deputies say they pulled the car over last month near Atrisco and Bridge because the driver failed to use a turn signal. He said his name was Ryan Malcom, a little different from his real name, Travis Zabroski.

Zabroski knew they weren’t buying into it, so he hit the gas and drove the woman’s car down in the ditch to avoid a gate up ahead. There was fentanyl and meth in the car.

The woman, Michelle Clark, gave a story we often hear in these videos, she just met the guy at a motel and didn’t know his name.

“I’m going to lose my kids because of this,” Clark said.

“You’re out at two-something in the morning, with some dude you’re claiming you just met, has a bunch of knives, brass knuckles, all kinds of weird s*** in your car. He’s driving your car, you say. You end up with this dude that puts you in a ditch. You’re lucky to be alive right now,” an officer said.

As that was happening, deputies were fanning out in the area and stumbled upon Zabroski in a yard with a knife. A deputy took a shot with the taser but with no luck.

Then another deputy gave it a go with another long-distance miss. Less than a minute later, Zabroski emerges peacefully from an abandoned trailer, the first good decision he made all night.

Clark already struck a plea deal in the case for disorderly conduct, doing away with her felony drug charges. Zabroski, a felon from Montana, is facing a long list of charges.