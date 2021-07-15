Couple involved in Ayudando Guardians case to be sentenced

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Albuquerque couple who stole millions of dollars from veterans and people with disabilities are finally facing their punishment Thursday. Susan and William Harris are facing up to 24 years in prison.

Related Coverage:

Susan was the founder of Ayudando Guardians, a nonprofit contracted by the government to manage the finances of people with special needs, including disabled veterans and those with mental deficiencies. Susan Harris who was president at the time along with her husband used their client’s money as part of the fraud scheme and money laundering conspiracy. According to court records, the stolen funds were used to pay off more than $11 million in credit card charges incurred by the defendants and their families.

They plead guilty last year but then skipped town before sentencing. They were arrested a month later in Oklahoma. Thursday they are facing a judge and their many victims.

This is a developing story.