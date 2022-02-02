ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When a truck went plowing through a movie set, witnesses thought it was part of the shoot. It was actually a case of Hollywood meeting real New Mexico crime head-on.

A thief was driving a stolen truck, carrying a stolen trailer that was hauling another stolen truck. It was abandoned in a front yard after plowing through a movie set near the University of New Mexico last spring.

Twenty minutes earlier, a state police officer spotted the stolen trucks in the heart of Los Lunas. The officer chased the thief who avoided three spike strips on his way to Albuquerque.

The driver led police up Highway 314 onto I-25 where he slipped by another spike belt by ducking onto the shoulder and around a semi-truck. The driver exited onto Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and made a bee-line towards UNM.

About six blocks later, the driver headed into the Harvard Bricklight District, directly into a movie set. Police say the driver did more than $10,000 in damage to the film’s crew set.

Officers found the abandoned trucks a block past the movie set, where the driver and a woman stepped out and disappeared into the UNM neighborhood. The couple still hasn’t been identified. The movie they were shooting was Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut called When You’re Finished Saving the World, which just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.