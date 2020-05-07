Couple convicted in Ayudando Guardians case to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The couple who stole money from veterans and people with disabilities will be held until trial.

Susan and William Harris were arrested in Oklahoma after they failed to show up for sentencing in March. The couple stole $11 million from the Ayundando Guardians which helps people manage their finances.

They have been convicted on conspiracy, mail fraud and identity theft charges. On Thursday, federal magistrate Judge Jerry Ritter ruled the two would be locked up until trial.

Susan Harris faces 30 years in prison while William Harris faces seven.

Related Coverage: