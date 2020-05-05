Couple convicted in Ayudando Guardians case appear in court Tuesday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The couple who stole money from veterans and people with disabilities were in federal court on Tuesday.

Susan and William Harris were caught in Oklahoma after they fled and failed to show up for sentencing in the Ayudando Guardians’ case in March. The two stole $11 million from the guardianship firm.

Susan Harris was Ayudando’s president at the time. They were convicted on conspiracy, mail fraud, and identity theft charges.

Susan Harris faces 30 years behind bars while William Harris faces seven. The two are expected back in court on Thursday.

