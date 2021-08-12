Couple charged with helping fugitive who led from NMSP

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola couple is accused of helping a fugitive who fled from police. New Mexico State Police tried to arrest Jerome Naranjo in June in connection to a stabbing. Police tased and fired shots at Naranjo but he managed to getaway.
Related coverage
- Suspect arrested after he’s accused of fleeing from police in Espanola
- VIDEO: NMSP opens fire on stabbing suspect, man still on the run weeks later
- Reward offered for man who allegedly pulled gun on officer
- Rio Arriba County man still on the run after allegedly fleeing from police
- Suspect flees following NMSP officer-involved shooting in Española
Naranjo was finally taken into custody Wednesday night. Court records reveal Aaron Salazar and Veronica Martinez allegedly let Naranjo and his girlfriend stay at their home while police looked for them. They’re both charged with harboring or aiding a felon.