Couple charged with helping fugitive who led from NMSP

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – An Espanola couple is accused of helping a fugitive who fled from police. New Mexico State Police tried to arrest Jerome Naranjo in June in connection to a stabbing. Police tased and fired shots at Naranjo but he managed to getaway.

Naranjo was finally taken into custody Wednesday night. Court records reveal Aaron Salazar and Veronica Martinez allegedly let Naranjo and his girlfriend stay at their home while police looked for them. They’re both charged with harboring or aiding a felon.