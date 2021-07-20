Couple charged in connection to bank robbery in Artesia

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An Artesia couple has been charged for their roles in a bank robbery last week. According to a U.S Department of Justice District of New Mexico news release, Roman Andrew Poulsen, 39, and Lori Crapo, 40, appeared in federal court on charges for their roles in a July 15 bank robbery. Officials say Poulsen faces a charge of bank robbery while Crapo is accused of being an accessory after the fact.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 15, Poulsen allegedly entered a Washington Federal Bank in Artesia wearing a mask, dark glasses and a hood. The news release states that Poulsen allegedly handed a demand note to a teller, then fled the bank after the teller complied. Poulsen, a regular customer at the bank, was identified by his distinct walk and mannerisms.

Poulsen then allegedly went to a local motel where he had been residing with Crapo. The complaint alleges that Poulsen was observed placing objects into a dumpster and setting them on fire, then returning with a fire extinguisher to put out the fire. Poulsen and Crapo then allegedly hastily packed some of their belongings into their vehicle and left.

According to the news release, law enforcement located the subjects’ vehicle at a country market and took Poulsen and Crapo into custody. Investigators were able to recover some of the money. The defendants will remain in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for July 22. If convicted, Poulsen faces up to 20 years in prison and Crapo faces up to 10 years.

The news release state that the Roswell Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the Artesia Police Department investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy M. Castellano is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.