ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The couple charged in connection to a fatal shooting outside a Blake’s Lotaburger in the South Valley was in court on Thursday. Tristan Isaacs, 33, died of gunshot wounds in the restaurant’s parking lot on Tuesday, March 14.

According to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), there was a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Coors Boulevard southwest around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The caller said they thought a person laying on the ground had been shot.

A criminal complaint states Isaacs and 24-year-old Brittany Sena were exchanging custody of their daughter in the restaurant’s parking that night. Sena told deputies that her boyfriend, 24-year-old, Christopher Rodriguez, got into a fight with Isaacs.

Sena said she turned her back, heard gunshots, and then realized Isaacs had been shot. Sena and Rodriguez left the scene but were later questioned by investigators.

Rodriguez is being charged with an open count of murder, child abuse, and tampering with evidence. Sena is charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence. Rodriguez and Sena faced a judge for the first time today.

Sena will remain free while she awaits trial. KRQE News 13 will provide further updates as they become available.