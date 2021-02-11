Couple accused of tying up, torturing man arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple accused of tying up a man and torturing him are behind bars. Robert Eugene Crane and Audreyanna Chavez are accused of luring a man to their home near Gibson and I-25 last month, then zip-tying his hands and questioning him about someone Crane said owned him money.

Police say Crane shot the man in the foot and threatened to shoot him in the chest, also threatened to burn him in the face, and shoved an object up his nose. The man eventually escaped. Crane and Chavez were arrested last week. A judge has already ruled to keep Chavez locked up until trial. Crane is scheduled for a hearing on that Friday.