Couple accused of stealing jewelry and burning down building

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Arrest warrants have been issued for a Clovis couple accused of breaking into a building and burning it down.

The fire broke out on Valentine’s Day on South Prince near Curry Road. After firefighters put out the fire, it was learned jewelry was missing from inside.

An investigation lead detectives to Daniel and Tamara Aranda who lived directly behind the businesses. Aranda claimed to police that he didn’t steal anything but then handed over a piece of jewelry.

A search warrant of the property turned up even more of the stolen goods. While the couple has not been charged for the fire, they are facing burglary and larceny charges.

