SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – Customs and Border Protection agents say they came across a shipment of counterfeit solar panels at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. They say there were 9,000 crystal silicone photocell modules in a questionable shipment from Vietnam.

Agents learned they did not come from the rightful trademark owner which violates their intellectual property rights. CBP says authentic solar panels would have been worth $1,420,856.64.