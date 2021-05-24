Counselor indicted in major Medicaid fraud case

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Office of the Attorney General announced Monday a grand jury indictment has been secured against a counselor accused of defrauding the state’s Medicaid program. Cathy Chidester, 63, is accused of illegally billing the program from September 1, 2017, to October 28, 2019.
She faces 15 felony charges, including multiple counts of fraud over $20,000, obstruction of investigation, Medicaid fraud, and identity theft. A press release states the case was investigated and prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
Read the full indictment below: