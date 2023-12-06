ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A newly obtained lapel video shows the arrest of a pair of suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of makeup with one of them wearing an ankle monitor. Those arrests happened as the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies started its big retail crime crackdown in the uptown area last month.

The video shows those suspects weren’t afraid to discuss the serious charges one is facing in another case. “I’m innocent until proven guilty,” says Marileysi Campos in the video. She and Yarelis Cespedes are two of three suspects arrested outside the Coronado Center last month. They’re accused of stealing thousands of dollars in makeup from Sephora.

Deputies first chased down and detained Campos and while she sat in the back of a cruiser, that’s when a deputy recognized Cespedes from another case. “This happened yesterday for three grand,” says a deputy in the video. “That’s the driver from yesterday and today.”

“Let’s hook her before she gets winded because she’s already on a monitor, that’s a violation,” the deputy says. Cespedes was detained and immediately explained this wasn’t her first run-in with the law.

Deputy: What’s your ankle monitor for?

Cespedes: I missed court.

Deputy: For what? What’s the charge?

Cespedes: Some fucked up charges from like 2018, manufacturing and distributing a video.

Deputy: Of a video?

Cespedes: Of a minor. Yeah, when I was 18.



Cespedes is still awaiting trial and being accused of filming the sexual assault of a 13-year-old and posting it online.

While in custody, the duo couldn’t stop talking.

Campos: Yo, I don’t even know how long I’m gonna be in jail for, ’cause..

Cespedes: You shouldn’t even worry ’cause I got a whole case I’m still going on; and then this.

In this case, deputies say Campos faces a new retail crime charge. But she wasn’t held, she was released on her own recognizance. Campos and Cespedes are also facing a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor because a 16-year-old was also arrested in the case.

This shoplifting arrest, along with a positive drug test, led to Cespedes being held on distribution charges. That trial is scheduled to start on Monday.