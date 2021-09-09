Conviction upheld in Albuquerque campaign office shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man who killed another man at a mayoral candidate’s campaign office. A jury convicted Steve Kramer of first-degree murder in 2017.

Kramer and others were cleaning out the Albuquerque campaign office of candidate Stella Padilla when witnesses say Kramer shot Vincent Gutierrez for no apparent reason. Kramer claimed there was insufficient evidence and asked the nonfiction and his life sentence to be reversed and he be given a new trial.

However, the state Supreme court rules the evidence supports the conviction.