Conviction reinstated against New Mexico child molester

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The conviction has been reinstated against a child rapist.

In 2002, Jesse Lente was convicted on 26 counts and sentenced to 236 years behind bars. A district court decision later vacated most of those convictions over double jeopardy violations.

The Supreme Court disagreed, saying the vacated convictions represented separate criminal acts, and the girl’s testimony was specific enough to convict him on multiple crimes.

Lente has remained behind bars during the appeals in his case. His original sentence will stand.