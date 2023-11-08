ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Elexus Groves, the woman who crashed into Shaunna Arredondo-Boling and her 14-year-old daughter Shaylee Boling killing them both, while driving a stolen car, had her conviction upheld. Groves was convicted of vehicular homicide in 2021 but appealed that verdict.

Groves and her attorneys claimed judges were biased against her including when a motion was denied for a change in venue based on pretrial publicity of the case.

The Court of Appeals affirmed those convictions keeping Groves in prison.