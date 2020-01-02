Convicted wife killer calls to ‘vacate sentence’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An Albuquerque man convicted of killing his wife in what turned out to be one of the most bizarre and infamous murder cases in Albuquerque is asking to take back his plea 18-years later.

Diazen Hossencofft was found guilty of murdering his ex-wife Girly Hossencofft in 1999 but her body was never found. He is currently serving life in prison for that murder.

During the trial of his girlfriend and accomplice, Hossencofft bragged about committing the murder in a bizarre testimony. Now, Hossencofft is claiming his sentence was illegal and says he was forced into his plea.

He also claims the state withheld evidence that would have been favorable to him. Hossencofft is asking that his sentence now be vacated.

