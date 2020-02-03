Convicted sex offender to stay locked up until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of raping a family member for most of her childhood is facing a new charge. Rollie Bruvold was serving a 108-year prison sentence after a jury found him guilty raping the girl starting when she was just 4-years-old in the 80s and 90s.

An appellate court overturned six of his seven convictions, citing a lack of information presented at his trial. Last week the Bernalillo County District Attorney filed a new 14-count indictment against him on those old charges.

On Monday, the Sandoval County District Attorney’s Office filed charges for an alleged rape in their county involving the same girl. Judge Alisha Hart also granted a request by the state to keep him locked up until trial.