Convicted sex offender sentenced to 7 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- A convicted sex offender caught with child pornography will be spending the next seven years behind bars.

Michael Gilpin, 68, was convicted of child sex crimes in 2008 and in May, deputies found thousands of pieces of child porn on his computer in his East Mountain home. Last month, Gilpin pleaded guilty to the charges.

At sentencing on Wednesday, he pleaded with the judge to give him mercy, saying he no longer has urger and that his cancer is punishment enough.

“I can’t say how sorry I am. God has showed me. I’ve got the ultimate punishment,” said Gilpin.

“The community needs to know that there’s punishment for these kinds of offenses that are done against the most helpless people we have in this society,” said District Court Judge Daniel Gallegos.

Judge Gallegos didn’t budge, sentencing Gilpin to the maximum of 7 years.

