Convicted sex offender pleads guilty to child pornography charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender caught with child pornography was scheduled to be in court Wednesday fighting to have his charges dropped. Instead, he ended up pleading guilty.

Michael Gilpin, 68, was convicted of child sex crimes in 2008. Then, in May, deputies found thousands of pieces of child pornography on his computer in his East Mountain home.

Gilpin’s attorneys had filed a motion asking that some of the charges be dismissed since some of those images were cartoon-like, and they argued not actual child pornography. But at the last minute, they pulled that motion and instead Gilpin pled guilty. However, he still tried to defend his actions.

“I get an email and open it up and there’s pictures or something. It’s not like I’m out searching and doing these things, you know? All I’m asking is for people to leave me alone and let me do my thing,” Gilpin said.

Gilpin has remained locked up pending trial. Wednesday, his attorney asked that he be released pending sentencing, but the judge denied that.

Gilpin faces up to seven years in prison.