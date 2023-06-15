ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted sex offender is wanted once again for failing to register as a sex offender for a third time. He has been convicted of everything from possessing child pornography to exposing himself to pre-school kids.

Jacob Segura was released on May 1 and was given a notice to register which he signed. Forty-five days came and went with no sign of him.

“To have somebody not comply like, Jacob Segura, just blatantly and willfully not willing to do what he’s supposed to do or what he knows he should be doing rather it is frustrating,” said Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Daniel Altherr. Altherr has been with the Sex Offender Registration Notification Act (SORNA) department for five years now. Two of his cases involved Segura.

Segura has spent the last three years in prison due to failing to register as a sex offender in 2020. Originally, Segura plead guilty to a felony charge of aggravated indecent exposure after he flashed a group of preschoolers on the playground at the Escuela del Sol Montessori in Northwest Albuquerque.

In that case, he was released on probation but once he failed to register as a sex offender he was arrested and sent to the Department of Corrections. When he was released this time, he was given another Notice to Register which gives him forty-five days to register, and it never happened.

Detectives say they believe Segura knows he should be registering but won’t. “With Jacob he has a history of non-compliance and his behavior just shows that. I don’t think he takes it seriously I don’t think he has any intention of actually registering with us,” said Altherr.

Detectives said they went to the address that was given and they haven’t been able to locate Segura. A warrant for his arrest was approved Thursday morning.

BCSO says Segura isn’t the only one they are having this issue with. They are currently looking for around 15 sex offenders who have failed to register.

BCSO is asking for the public’s help to find Segura. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or anyone else they are currently looking for on the sex offender list is asked to contact them directly.