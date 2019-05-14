Convicted sex offender back in jail after parents alert deputies

Some alert parents who saw something that wasn’t right helped get that man behind bars. A man who keeps failing to follow the rules but has remained free, until now.

A Tijeras couple told KRQE News 13 in March they were worried a neighbor and convicted sex offender, Michael Gilpin, along with his wife, were trying to lure their daughter into their home. They reported it to the authorities who recently found hundreds of images of child pornography in that home.

Gilpin looked frail as he appeared before a judge, but he’s a known predator. Convicted of child sex crimes in Roosevelt County in 2008, now accused of doing it again.

Inside his home, investigators said they found 434 images of children as young as 1-year-old being sexually assaulted, along with another 1,000 images of cartoon-like child pornography. All found thanks to a couple who saw something they didn’t like and spoke up.

“It was like a sick feeling in my stomach,” Sarah Torres told KRQE News 13 in March.

Back in March, the family who lives nearby saw concerning behavior by Gilpin’s wife Joy, toward their 9-year-old daughter. After doing some digging and discovering Gilpin is a convicted sex offender, they alerted deputies.

“Once we realized what was really going on, it all just kind of fell together,” said Torres in March.

Deputies spent months investigating and on April 22, searched his home, discovering the child pornography. That has neighbors wondering how authorities weren’t keeping a closer eye on him.

Court documents show while Gilpin’s probation was supposed to end this coming September, Judge Drew Tatum allowed for an ‘unsatisfactory discharged from probation.’ That means the state had exhausted all of its efforts to help Gilpin get better, with no success.

Prosecutors said they fought it. They also say now that Gilpin has allegedly broken the law again, his past behavior can affect his future.

“If they did not successfully complete their probation period, a factor in whoever is handling the case, in our district whoever is handling the case, could look at that and say alright, that’s one factor in considering to place this person back on probation,” said former Roosevelt County Deputy District Attorney Jake Boazman.

KRQE News 13 did reach out to the judge for an explanation as to why Gilpin was released early from his probation, but haven’t heard back. Right now, Gilpin remains locked up at MDC. Prosecutors are asking a judge to keep him there until trial.

At this point, Joy Gilpin, who lives in the same home where the child pornography was found, is not facing any charges. At this time, investigators don’t believe there’s enough to charge her, but couldn’t go into details about the investigation. She was charged along with Michael Gilpin back in 2008 for child pornography, but those charges were later dropped because of evidence issues.