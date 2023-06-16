ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jacob Segura, wanted by police after not registering as a sex offender, was arrested Friday morning after city workers recognized him from a News 13 story. Segura failed to register as a sex offender for the third time after being released on May 1 and given 45 days to register. This was the third time it had happened.

Segura was arrested in an alley behind Nob Hill after two officers with the University Area command responded to the scene and Segura refused to identify himself. They were able to News 13’s story to positively identify him.