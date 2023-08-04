ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Marshals Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team arrested Roderick Alonzo Taylor on August 4. The state of New Mexico charged Taylor with being a felon in possession of a firearm back in February. According to officials, Taylor was found at an apartment near Wyoming and Marquette and they said they found a loaded revolver.
Taylor was not allowed to have a gun following a 2007 California sex offense conviction. Officials said the case will be sent to the United States Attorneys Office for potential federal charges.