Convicted killer charged in attack on corrections officers

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE)- One of the inmates in connection with an attack on corrections officers in Las Cruces this week is behind bars for committing a gruesome murder over a decade ago.

Irvin Ramirez, 26, has been charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer and kidnapping among other charges for the reported attack Tuesday at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility. The incident sent two officers to the hospital.

Ramirez was convicted of armed robbery and felony murder for the death of Adam Espinoza who was shot, then put in the trunk of his car and set on fire.

Ramirez is serving a life sentence plus 10 years in that incident.

