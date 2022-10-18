ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Esias Madrid, the killer of Manzano High School student Jayden Chavez-Silver, is asking a judge to reconsider his life sentence. His attorney’s argue he should have been prosecuted and sentenced under the serious youthful offender guidelines, since he was 17-years-old at the time.

Madrid shot Chavez-Silver in a drive-by at a house party in northeast Albuquerque in 2015. Police said Madrid and two others with him wanted revenge against someone else who lived at the house. They says Chavez-Silver was an innocent bystander and the only one hit. Madrid was convicted by a jury of first degree murder and sentenced to life.

Madrid’s attorney’s argue he was entitled to an amenability hearing but never got it. The state argued against those claims saying the supreme court has already addressed these questions when Madrid appealed, claiming his previous lawyers did not do their job properly. A judge denied the motion. Madrid is also serving a 16-year sentence for the murder of another teen; 18-year-old Arturo Villa over a game of beer pong.