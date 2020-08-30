Convicted kidnapper sentenced to 45 years in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who pleaded guilty for his role in a heinous kidnapping and murder case will spend decades in prison. Chase Smotherman admitted to helping kidnap John Soyka and another man in 2017 over stolen cash and pot.

Police say Soyka was beaten and killed and the group used a picture of Soyka’s mutilated body to threaten his friend. On Friday, Smotherman was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison. Smotherman’s then-girlfriend, Mariah Ferry was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the crime, while Jose Torrez awaits sentencing for conspiracy to kidnap.

