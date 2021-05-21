Convicted felon in trouble again after crashing into undercover police officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted felon is in trouble again. This time, police say he was speeding away when he crashed into an undercover officer. Police say last Saturday Albert Sedillo, broke into this ex’s home near Irving and Universe.

Police say he caused $20,000 in damage and fired a gun while his teenage daughter was home. On Wednesday police say they barricaded him inside a home while trying to arrest him. However, he was able to drive away crashing into an unmarked police car that was blocking the street, as he took off.

Police have now issued a warrant for his arrest on charges that include battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon. Sedillo has a criminal history dating back to 2005.