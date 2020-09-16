Convicted felon headed to prison after squandering second chance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A convicted felon who got a second chance and blew it is now headed to prison. Rafael Orozco took a plea deal last year after beating his wife and newborn at the Taos Holy Cross Hospital in 2017. He was facing 14 years in prison but prosecutors agreed to let him attend drug treatment instead saying it was the best option given the strength of their case.

Orozco immediately ditched his treatment program and was arrested again months later. This week Judge Jeffrey Shannon ordered Orozco to serve out the full 14 years of his sentence behind bars. Orozco is also facing serious charges in a case out of Espanola after a woman accused him of raping her as well as holding her against her will and threatening her with a gun. That trial has not yet been set.

