Convicted felon facing federal charge

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A convicted felon who deputies say was caught with a car full of guns is now in trouble with the feds. William Westfall was arrested back in May after Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says he crashed a motorcycle and fled.

He was later found in an SUV full of guns. The district attorney says deputies didn’t prove in their criminal complaint that any of the guns were Westfall’s forcing them to drop the case but now the feds have charged Westfall with felon in possession in the same case.

According to a criminal complaint his DNA was found on one of the pistols found in the car. Westfall faces up to ten years behind bars.

Related Coverage: