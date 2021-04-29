Convicted felon arrested by same NMSP sergeant twice in three weeks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New video shows a convicted felon getting pulled over by the same New Mexico State Police officer twice in a month as he just keeps getting into trouble. A familiar face was spotted during a March traffic stop on Highway 64 in Farmington.

Jefferson Frank, 36, and an NMSP sergeant had met before, just two and a half weeks earlier, during a different traffic stop. “Now you’re driving, you almost hit another vehicle alright. And I’m seeing a couple of signs inside your system like there’s something in your system,” said the NMSP sergeant.

During the late February traffic stop, Frank was quick to confirm the sergeant’s suspicions.

Officer: “What’s all in your system right now?“

Frank: “Just, um, marijuana and meth that’s it.“

After a failed field sobriety test, Frank was arrested. He told the officer, that this wasn’t the first time.

Sergeant: “Have you ever been arrested for a felony?“

Frank: “Yeah, I went to prison.“

Sergeant: “For what?“

Frank: “Because of my DUI, that’s why I stopped drinking… my 5th.“

Sergeant: “How many DUIs have you had?“

Frank: “My 5th.“

Sergeant: “This is your 6th?“

Frank: “I guess.“

The sergeant also found drugs and weapons in the vehicle. Frank was arrested for driving with a revoked license, being a felon with a weapon, and a handful of other felony charges but was released by a judge the next day.

Frank was pulled over by the same sergeant again this time for speeding. But this time, Frank was carrying a loaded weapon and was arrested again. In the video, Frank told the sergeant that he believes he’s being tailed by police. Frank is still in jail since he violated the conditions of his release. He is set to appear in court in July.