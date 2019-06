Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Edward Cebada

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A serial child rapist has been found guilty of raping another teen girl.

A jury convicted 28-year-old Edward Cebada of raping a 16-year-old girl in her car at Cottonwood Mall, last year. He was on parole after serving time for several other crimes, including having sex with two teen girls in 2013, and sex crimes against a child in Sandoval County.

Cebada faces up to 20 years when he's sentenced next month.