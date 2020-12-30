Convicted Albuquerque carjacker arrested for parole violation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man shot by police while he was committing a carjacking is getting another chance at freedom. In 2017, Lee Brandenburg tried to carjack a woman at gunpoint outside a state building on San Antonio near I-25.

When he pointed the gun at officers, they fired back hitting and wounding him. They also hit the carjacking victim by mistake.

After a yea-and-a-half behind bars, Brandenburg was released on parole last year. Shortly after that he landed back in jail for having drugs and burglary tools in violation of his probation.

Prosecutors tried to send him back to prison for another two years, but Tuesday Judge Stan Whitaker called his violation a “hiccup.” Judge Whitaker agreed with the defense that Brandenburg has made strides in the right direction by getting into counseling, holding down a job and staying out of trouble.

Read Next: