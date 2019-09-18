Convenience store cashier suspected in lottery ticket theft

MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE) – A convenience store clerk is accused stealing packs of lottery tickets.

The manager of the Steer Shop in Magdalena notified authorities after 11 packs of scratchers were taken between June 13 and August 1. Their cash value was more than $3,700. According to a criminal complaint, cashier Kelley Kersey was caught on camera stealing the tickets.

Investigators say Kersey admitted to taking them and cashing most of them in. The lottery couldn’t say how much the tickets were worth in winnings. Kersey is now being charged with fraud.