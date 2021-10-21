Competency hearing set for teen charged in fatal middle school shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A competency hearing will determine whether a 13-year-old boy charged with shooting and killing a classmate can stand trial. Juan Saucedo Jr. is expected in court on November 8.

Saucedo Jr. is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 13-year-old Bennie Hargrove. Police say Saucedo shot Hargrove at Washington Middle School in August after Hargrove confronted him about bullying other students.

His attorney says he takes medication for mental illness. Authorities say he should be in a treatment-based facility rather than a detention center or released to his family where he can be supervised and attend school virtually.

The judge denied an earlier request for release saying he remained a danger. Prosecutors pointed out Saucedo Jr. got the gun from his father and both he and his mother have been involved in violent incidents at schools before.