Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in victim’s bed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against the accused burglar police say was found sleeping in a woman’s bed is on hold while the court evaluates his competency. Martin Copeland has been arrested three times in the last three months, most recently for a break-in in October.

Copeland has a long history of arrests but many of his charges over the years have been dropped. This week, a judge ordered a competency evaluation.

According to the order, Copeland’s behavior in court was “unusual” and he seemed to have trouble understanding his attorney’s advice. Copeland was ordered to stay in jail until trial.