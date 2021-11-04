Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of breaking into home, sleeping in victim’s bed

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The case against the accused burglar police say was found sleeping in a woman’s bed is on hold while the court evaluates his competency. Martin Copeland has been arrested three times in the last three months, most recently for a break-in in October.

Story Continues Below

Copeland has a long history of arrests but many of his charges over the years have been dropped. This week, a judge ordered a competency evaluation.

According to the order, Copeland’s behavior in court was “unusual” and he seemed to have trouble understanding his attorney’s advice. Copeland was ordered to stay in jail until trial.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES