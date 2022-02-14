ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about the man who police say went on a stabbing spree in Albuquerque – leaving eleven people injured. Off-camera, one of the victims at The Zone Smoke shop on Central said it was over a cigarette and he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

People in the community say these kinds of things happen more than they should. “I was a bit shocked but kind of not. It’s Albuquerque, I’m not from here, I’m from Illinois and I came here and it seems like stuff happens like this very very often,” says UNM student Jarius Moore.

The stabbing spree started in downtown Albuquerque at Central and Fourth street. It continued at Central and Harvard Dr, Central and Pennsylvania St., and Central and Domingo.

APD says the suspect – Tobias Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was arrested near Lomas. Police say he had a large knife on him.

According to online records, Gutierrez has a long criminal history. He was serving time in federal prison in Florida from 2014 until June of 2020 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

People living in the area say situations like these influence how they move around the community. Skye Martin shares, “I question coming out honestly from campus and all of that I try to not go out of campus as much as I can including at night and all that is usually what I do.”

When it comes to the victims’ injuries, police say two victims sustained critical wounds, with some needing multiple stitches, but are all stable at this time.

Police say they have reason to believe Gutierrez is responsible for each incident but some of them still require further investigation. Tobias Gutierrez was serving his federal prison time for an altercation with a Santa Ana casino security guard.