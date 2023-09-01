ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends and family gather for a vigil Friday night to honor the victim of an apparent road rage victim. According to the Albuquerque Police Department, the victim was shot and rolled into the sign of a nearby apartment complex downtown. It happened on Tuesday along Lead near 6th Street.

The victim was Francisco Sandoval who was in his 70 and part of a local car community. Loved ones gathered to show their support for his family. “He had a big heart, he had a golden heart and we are going to miss him dearly, we’re going to miss him dearly,” said one speaker.

Earlier this week, police said they were searching for the other driver. They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.