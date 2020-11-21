Commercial driver arrested for possession of 204 lbs. of marijuana

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police announced Friday the seizure of 204 pounds of marijuana from a commercial motor vehicle at the Gallup Port of Entry just west of Gallup.

Officials with state police said on Nov. 19, officers conducting a safety cab inspection on the trailer of a commercial vehicle saw six large cardboard boxes with no markings. The boxes were also not listed on the cargo. Police say there was also a strong odor of marijuana coming from the boxes and, after a search, marijuana was found inside.

According to a New Mexico State Police news release, the driver, 25-year-old Arthur Ziretsyan of Van Nuys, California, was arrested and booked into the Gallup-McKinley County Detention Center. Ziretsyan was charged with felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of over 8 ounces of marijuana.