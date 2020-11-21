Commercial driver arrested for possession of 204 lbs. of marijuana

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy NM State Police

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police announced Friday the seizure of 204 pounds of marijuana from a commercial motor vehicle at the Gallup Port of Entry just west of Gallup.

Officials with state police said on Nov. 19, officers conducting a safety cab inspection on the trailer of a commercial vehicle saw six large cardboard boxes with no markings. The boxes were also not listed on the cargo. Police say there was also a strong odor of marijuana coming from the boxes and, after a search, marijuana was found inside.

According to a New Mexico State Police news release, the driver, 25-year-old Arthur Ziretsyan of Van Nuys, California, was arrested and booked into the Gallup-McKinley County Detention Center. Ziretsyan was charged with felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of over 8 ounces of marijuana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss